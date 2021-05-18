Celebrity News
50 Cent’s G-Unity Foundation Donates $300K To Business Program For At-Risk Students

After announcing his big move to Houston recently, rap mogul 50 Cent is already giving back to his new community by launching a new afterschool business program for students in the area. Oh, and it only costed him a cool $300,000 to pull off the feat.

On behalf of his organization G-Unity Foundation, Fiddy dropped the $300K donation as a way to launch what he’s officially calling The G-Unity Business Lab in order to teach the kiddos all things entrepreneurship. The business program is partnered with the Houston Independent School District, who actually matched his $300K donation to give the full total a whopping $600,000.

Our guy Curtis Jackson was thrilled to speak on it all during the official press announcement, with the celebrated Queens-bred rap vet stating, “Over the past 20 years, I’ve been focused on academic enrichment projects and making donations to already exciting organizations that can execute it.” He continued on by adding, “Following COVID, providing the opportunities and tools for people to make their path easier in entrepreneurship, it’s exciting to be a part of that. And a great way to start things in Houston. It’s three schools now, but it’s going be a lot more. Watch me.”

The three H-Town schools that will spearhead this initiative include Kashmere, Phyllis Wheatley and Worthing Early College, with select students participating in an afterschool program that spells out how to make a business plan and a handful of other entry levels skills.

G-Unity partnered with The Horizon United Group to bring The G-Unity Business Lab to life. See how 50 Cent and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner broke it all down at the press conference on Monday below:

