National
HomeNational

Black Councilman Catches Cop Urinating On Property After Calling Out Police Killings

Councilman Gabriel Adkins says he caught an officer on surveillance cameras urinating outside his funeral home property.

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Protest after killing of Andrew Brown Jr. in North Carolina

Source: Anadolu Agency / Getty

The police shooting incident which left Black North Carolina man Andrew Brown Jr. dead has raised tensions across the state, leading to a heinous act from authorities sworn to protect citizens. A Black councilman in the state has video footage of a police officer urinating on his funeral home property after speaking out against police who shot and killed Brown.

As reported by local publication The Herald, Councilman Gabriel Adkins says that he has surveillance video footage of Pasquotank County deputy relieving himself at his funeral home property and alleges that the act was in retaliation for his outspoken views regarding the April shooting of Brown.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

It isn’t immediately clear from the report if it was one or more deputies who took turns over the past weekend urinating on the lawn of the funeral home, but Adkins is clear in saying that he thinks the acts are premeditated attacks against him.

“Since this case with Andrew Brown, I’ve been out protesting,” Adkins said to The News & Observer, another local publication, on Monday. “I really feel like they are retaliating back against me. Maybe they didn’t know I had surveillance, but it’s a funeral home.”

Adkins also adds to claims that Pasquotank County deputies who previously provided escort support for funeral services are no longer taking his requests.

“I’m just getting real worried I might be the next target, or they’re trying to set me up,” Adkins said. “On top of it being a crime.”

Adkins told the publication that he intends to look into legal representation.

The video of the incident in question that Councilman Adkins has called out can be seen below.

Photo: Getty

Black Councilman Catches Cop Urinating On Property After Calling Out Police Killings  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

North Carolina

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Black Councilman Catches Cop Urinating On Property After…

Councilman Gabriel Adkins says he caught an officer on surveillance cameras urinating outside his funeral home property after speaking out…
05.19.21
‘Egregious Disregard’: Family Of Black Man Fatally Shot…

The family of Matthew Zadok Williams maintains he was experiencing a mental health crisis when he was fatally shot on…
05.18.21
Come Thru Moneybagg Joe: Cash Payments To Families…

With summer right around the corner and the world slowly beginning to open back up, families across the country will…
05.17.21
Jail Phone Records Reveal Ahmaud Arbery’s Accused Murderer…

Gregory McMichael, who is charged with the murder of Ahmaud Arbery, asked his lawyer from a jail phone: “You’ve heard…
05.14.21
No Masks, Just Vibes: The CDC Announced Masks…

No masks, just vibes. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced that masks are no longer required indoors…
05.14.21
Hummer Explodes After Driver Tries To Hoard Gas…

A Hummer in Florida went up into flames after the driver filled up several canisters of gasoline and put them…
05.14.21
‘American Idol’ Finalist Leaves Show After KKK-Themed Video…

Caleb Kennedy was about as close as you can get to taking it all on the latest season of American…
05.13.21
Three NYPD Officers Including KKK-Loving Retired Cop Arrested…

A super racist retired cop and his two partners currently employed by the NYPD are facing serious federal charges for…
05.13.21
Virginia Prosecutor Calls For Investigation After Cops Drag…

Prosecutors dropped the charges against Juanisha Brooks, a Defense Department employee who who was forcibly removed from her car during…
05.13.21
Foul Play? D.C. Police Search Landfill After 2-Month-Old…

The mother of a missing two-month-old boy is considered a person of interest in the ongoing investigation.
05.12.21
Close