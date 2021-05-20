The Undressing Room Podcast Presented By Macy’s Ep. 16 ” Nice Guys”

Podcasts
You know the ladies had to undress the biggest topic of the week! Porsha Williams is engaged to her RHOA costar’s husband and the internet is going crazy. The trio breaks down the timeline in this messy fiasco and they don’t hold anything back. They will also dive into additional relationship topics like polyamory, getting back with your ex, and more. You won’t want to miss this.

We’ll wrap it out with the Final Question To Undress!

If you want your question featured on the show, send us a DM @TheUndressingRoomPodcast

The Undressing Room Podcast is presented by Macy’s.

Did you enter to win a $500 Macy’s gift card, yet? Head to www.theundressingroompod.com  for more information and for your chance to win. Listen out for the keyword.

Memorial Day is coming up! Get your vacay outfits and get ready for the BBQs. Check out some of the items we put in our virtual closet at Macys.com/TheUndressingRoom.

Subscribe and check us out every Thursday.

Close