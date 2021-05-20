Local
Man Arrested For Murder Of Safe Street’s Dante Barksdale

A man is in custody in connection to the murder of Safe Street’s Dante Barksdale.

Police have arrested Garrick Powell for the January 7 slaying.

“I want to thank the hard working men and women of the Baltimore Police Department for their diligence in apprehending Garrick Powell for the murder of Dante Barksdale,” said Baltimore Police Commissioner Michael Harrison. “Dante embodied a message of redemption and peace, and used his own experience as a living testimony for young people to resolve conflicts without resorting to violence. I look forward to working with the State’s Attorney Office to ensure justice is served, and I remain committed to partnering with Mayor Scott and all of our communities to tackle gun violence in Baltimore.”

Safe Streets is a program started in Baltimore to cut gun violence in the most dangerous communities in the city by deploying Violence Interruptors to deescalate conflicts before they turn deadly.

Barksdale was the outreach coordinator for Baltimore City’s Safe Streets program.

“Earlier this year, Dante Barksdale, the heart and soul of Baltimore, became a victim of the very gun violence he was determined to prevent,” said Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott. “But thanks to the diligent work of the Baltimore Police Department, a suspect in Dante’s murder has now been apprehended.”

Source: WBAL-TV

