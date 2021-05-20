Local
Maryland Giving Away $40K For 40 Days To Vaccinated Residents

Stacking of US Dollar bank notes.

Source: IronHeart / Getty

The state health department has partnered with the Maryland Lottery to award $2 million in prize money to lucky vaccinated Marylanders.

Starting next Tuesday, the Maryland Lottery will randomly select a vaccinated Marylander every day for 40 days to award $40,000. On July 4, the 41st day, one vaccinated Marylander will receive $400,000.

Here’s how to make sure you’re eligible:

  • Be 18 years old or older
  • Get vaccinated

People who have been vaccinated before today’s announcement are eligible to win.

According to the Maryland Department of Health, there are more than 2.6 million Marylanders fully vaccinated.

See Also: Maryland Offering $100 To State Employees To Get COVID-19 Vaccine

