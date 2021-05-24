National
18-Year-Old Ahmed Muhammad Becomes First Black Male Valedictorian In California High School’s 106-Year History

Anytime our young brothers and sisters accomplish anything worth raving about, well, we rave! In the case of 18-year-old Ahmed Muhammad, Oakland Technical High School’s new history-breaking valedictorian, we were practically ready to throw the kid a celebratory bash after news hit that he became the first Black male in the school’s 106-year history to rank top honors.

Muhammad graduates on Wednesday (May 26), and has already clocked in at the top of his class with an impressive 4.73 GPA. Good Morning America even suggest that, depending on how his final few classes go, his GPA could even raise to a perfect 5.0. The Oakland Tech scholar has already chosen Stanford University as the destination he wants to further his academics at, announcing the news to his IG followers (seen above).

His journey to the top wasn’t without hard work to say the least. On top of his regular high school curriculum load, Ahmed also took 13 advanced placement classes at Oakland Tech and then went even harder by adding a handful of college classes at his local community college to the workload. Long story short, this dude was working! As you can see, it all paid off for him in the long run.

Adding to his academics, Muhammad also is a celebrated bball star on his varsity basketball team, as well as volunteering his time to tutoring, being a member of the Oakland Youth Advisory Commission and even spearheading a nonprofit science program called Kits Cubed. Talk about a busybody!

Take a look at some key advice he provided for all the young people inspired by his story, via GMA:

“One of the biggest things that helped me in high school was trying to learn from as many people, places, and ideas that I possibly could,” Muhammad said. “If you carry that growth mindset with you, it’ll help you grow as a student because you’re trying to absorb as much information as you can.”

“It also helps you grow as a person and be more empathetic and care more about others,” he added. “Just try to better yourself and those around you.”

Major props to the young king, Ahmed Muhammad! We hope your graduation goes smoothly in a few days, and all the best in your college years.

Close