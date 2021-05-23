Douglas Memorial Podcast: 05-23-2021

Playback and listen anytime.
The visit comes amidst another push for meaningful law enforcement reform as The George Floyd Justice In Policing Act stalls…
With the one-year mark since George Floyd's murder, here's what's changed on the national police reform front -- and what…
Saniyya Dennis, a 19-year-old honor student at Buffalo State College in New York has been missing since April, but her…
Oakland Technical High School teen Ahmed Muhammad is the school's new history-breaking valedictorian, becoming the first Black male in his…
Former college basketball star Keith Appling has been arrested in Michigan on suspicion of shooting an elderly relative of his…
Here's how you can feel more comfortable wearing your mask this summer...
Activists have pushed for either an independent prosecutor or Ellison's office to overtake the investigation after the conviction of Chauvin,…
The Bleecker Street residence of legendary playwright Lorraine Hansberry has been officially nominated to the New York State Register of…
If someone out there is looking for their 31 bricks that washed up on a beach in Alabama, rest assured,…
A few questions are still lingering in the recent suicide ruling surrounding the death of 16-year-old Mikayla Miller.
