Mary J. Blige Will Be Inducted Into The Apollo Walk of Fame In Harlem

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Whether you recognize her as the Queen of Hip-Hop Soul or the queen(pin) of the Tejada drug cartel on STARZ’s hit series Power Book II: Ghost, one thing that’s for certain is that Mary J. Blige is a queen overall. That’s why it comes as no surprise that The Apollo Walk of Fame will officially be welcoming her onto its iconic pavement in Harlem this coming Friday (May 28).

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Blige will join music icons Little Richard, Quincy Jones and fellow R&B queens like Aretha Franklin and Patti Labelle amongst others with this prestigious honor. The Apollo will unveil a plaque in the Yonkers-bred singer’s name that will signify her impact on R&B music and Black culture in general. The woman, famous for hit albums like 1994’s breakout LP My Life and the GRAMMY-winning 2005 “Best R&B Album” recipient The Breakthrough, is set to receive her flowers with remarks given by Apollo Theater Executive Producer Kamilah Forbes, Apollo Theater Board Chair Charles Phillips and “Mr. Apollo” himself Billy Mitchell.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

Here’s some more info on Queen Mary’s accolades via The Apollo’s official press release for the announcement:

“Her 1992 debut album, What’s the 411?, executive produced by Sean “Diddy” Combs, went multi-platinum and quickly spun off several hits, including two No. R&B No. 1s: You Remind Me and Real Love. Blige helped redefine R&B and began forging a unique niche for herself on the more personal second album, 1994’s My Life. Each subsequent album reads like a chapter from an autobiography: Share My World (1997), Mary (1999), No More Drama (2001), Love & Life (2003), the multiple Grammy-winning and hit-spewing The Breakthrough (2005), Growing Pains (2007), Stronger with Each Tear (2009), My Life II… The Journey Continues (2011), A Mary Christmas (2013) and The London Sessions (2014).”

Congratulations, Queen! We can’t call you that enough, and we never plan on stopping.

READ MORE:

Mary J. Blige Will Be Inducted Into The Apollo Walk of Fame In Harlem was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Magic 95.9: