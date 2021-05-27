Police Investigating Death Of Baby Girl At Baltimore Home

Baltimore police are investigating after an infant died at a home Wednesday morning.
It happened on the 400 block of South Newkirk. Officers were called to the scene at around 6:30 a.m. for an unresponsive baby.
The 8-month-old baby girl was pronounced dead at the scene.
The baby’s body was taken to the medical examiner’s office to determine her cause of death.
Source: CBS Baltimore
