Groups Rally Against Vaccine Mandate For USM Students & Staff

Groups took to Lawyers Mall Wednesday to protest against the vaccine mandate for University System of Maryland students, faculty and staff.

The University System of Maryland announced the requirement last month. In a letter, USM Chancellor Jay Perman cited data “That the risk of vaccines is very low, whereas the risk of COVID is very high.”

“We should disobey. Disobedience is what challenges the mandates,” said Simon Molina, a UMD student. “If you’re gonna wear a mask, wear a mask. If you’re going to take a vaccine, take a vaccine. But, you should never mandate a recommendation.”

USM said exemptions will be granted, by law, for medical or religious reasons.

Source: CBS Baltimore

