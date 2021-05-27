Local
HomeLocal

Thursday’s Maryland Vaccine Lottery Winner Is From Baltimore County

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Stacking of US Dollar bank notes.

Source: IronHeart / Getty

Everyone is trying to get their bid in to be $40,000 richer and potentially $400,000 richer with Maryland’s VaxToWin lottery and it looks like so far Baltimore is pretty lucky! This past Wednesday, someone from Baltimore City won and this past Tuesday which was the first day of the drawings someone from Baltimore County won. Well it looks like Baltimore has done it again, another Baltimore County resident is a winner winner chicken dinner. For the second time a Baltimore County resident has won $40,000 in Maryland’s VaxToWin lottery. The prize money total’s $2 million and Maryland’s grand prize $400,000 drawing is July 4th. There’s 38 more days of the  40 thousand dollar prizes and that grand prize.  So if you want your bid get vaccinated and good luck!

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Thursday’s Maryland Vaccine Lottery Winner Is From Baltimore County  was originally published on 92q.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Tax Year 2021: Will You Get $8,000 Or…

If you are one of millions of Americans who pay someone to care for a child or a dependent with…
05.27.21
Suspected White Supremacist On Trial Desperately Wants Black…

Mark Hazelwood, who is on trial for fraud, has claimed without proof that the Black judge presiding over his trial…
05.27.21
Walmart Apologizes To Customers After Racist N-Word Emails

Walmart found itself in the middle of a digital controversy to begin the week thanks to emails containing racial slurs…
05.27.21
‘We’re Living In A Nightmare’: Matthew Zadok Williams’…

Matthew Zadok Williams' family spoke to journalists after meeting with DeKalb District Attorney Sherry Boston on Wednesday morning, urging for…
05.27.21
George Floyd’s Family Visits White House As Police…

The visit comes amidst another push for meaningful law enforcement reform as The George Floyd Justice In Policing Act stalls…
05.25.21
1 Year Later, What’s Really Changed Since George…

With the one-year mark since George Floyd's murder, here's what's changed on the national police reform front -- and what…
05.25.21
‘We Respectfully Disagree With His Presentation’: Saniyya Dennis’…

Saniyya Dennis, a 19-year-old honor student at Buffalo State College in New York has been missing since April, but her…
05.25.21
18-Year-Old Ahmed Muhammad Becomes First Black Male Valedictorian…

Oakland Technical High School teen Ahmed Muhammad is the school's new history-breaking valedictorian, becoming the first Black male in his…
05.25.21
Ex-College Hoops Star Keith Appling Arrested For Killing…

Former college basketball star Keith Appling has been arrested in Michigan on suspicion of shooting an elderly relative of his…
05.25.21
Here’s How To Wear Your Mask In The…

Here's how you can feel more comfortable wearing your mask this summer...
05.24.21
Close