Thursday’s Maryland Vaccine Lottery Winner Is From Baltimore County

Everyone is trying to get their bid in to be $40,000 richer and potentially $400,000 richer with Maryland’s VaxToWin lottery and it looks like so far Baltimore is pretty lucky! This past Wednesday, someone from Baltimore City won and this past Tuesday which was the first day of the drawings someone from Baltimore County won. Well it looks like Baltimore has done it again, another Baltimore County resident is a winner winner chicken dinner. For the second time a Baltimore County resident has won $40,000 in Maryland’s VaxToWin lottery. The prize money total’s $2 million and Maryland’s grand prize $400,000 drawing is July 4th. There’s 38 more days of the 40 thousand dollar prizes and that grand prize. So if you want your bid get vaccinated and good luck!

