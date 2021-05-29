Did Jay-Z & Beyoncé Commission The World’s Most Expensive Car?

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Jay-Z and Beyoncé are sitting on at least a billion. So it only makes sense that the couple is rumored to have commissioned what is thought to be the world’s most expensive car.

According to Page Six, the Carter’s are responsible for the Boat Tail convertible that Rolls-Royce announced this week and that is hand-built and created by special order. The fancy whip clocks in with a price tag of a cool $28 million.

Per the Telegraph, the whip is the most expensive car in the world and has all the detailing you would expect with such a claim. The Bentley boasts accouterments like double refrigerators and comes with a pair of luxe Bovet watches (which usually go for at least 5 figures on their own). There is even a dining set in the back and, of course, the car’s interior is blue in homage to the couple’s firstborn.

Besides Jay and Bey’s ride, only two other vehicles of this kind will be built, for now. The Coachbuild service is the higher-end version of RR’s Bespoke program and is by invitation only. So even if you have the means, don’t embarrass yourself by calling up and asking for the one Jay-Z got.

We still wouldn’t be surprised if Jay-Z and Beyoncé dip into the electric car side of the pool sooner than later, though. Carbon footprints got to be kept at a minimum and all that.

