Douglas Memorial Podcast: 05-30-2021

Tennis phenom Naomi Osaka gave the world a masterclass in setting boundaries at work when she announced she would not…
Online fast-fashion retailer Shein received backlash last week after shoppers discovered the brand was selling a racist phone case to…
Bill Cosby's petition for parole was denied, a result that his spokesperson said was expected because the disgraced comedian refuses…
If you are one of millions of Americans who pay someone to care for a child or a dependent with…
Sutherland's family attended a demonstration on Wednesday, calling for the arrest of the North Charleston detention center deputies who were…
A white reporter hit Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot with a lawsuit that claims she denied his interview request because of…
Mark Hazelwood, who is on trial for fraud, has claimed without proof that the Black judge presiding over his trial…
Walmart found itself in the middle of a digital controversy to begin the week thanks to emails containing racial slurs…
Matthew Zadok Williams' family spoke to journalists after meeting with DeKalb District Attorney Sherry Boston on Wednesday morning, urging for…
The visit comes amidst another push for meaningful law enforcement reform as The George Floyd Justice In Policing Act stalls…
