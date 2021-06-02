LA Firefighter Shoots Two Colleagues Then Sets His Own Home On Fire Before Committing Suicide

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Sometimes it takes us a minute to try and form meaning behind some of these stories we come across, and this latest report about a firefighter who shot two of his colleagues, killing one and critically injuring the other, is just messed up on so many levels.

FOX 11 Los Angeles shed light on the incident, which involved an off-duty firefighter that opened fire at Los Angeles County Fire Dept. Station 81 in the Agua Dulce area with the intent to harm two of his fellow firemen. The victim, 44-year-old firefighter specialist Tory Carlon (seen above), was a twenty-year veteran of the department according to LA County Fire Chief Daryl Osby. The surviving officer, a 54-year-old fire captain, was airlifted to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital in Valencia where he’s currently in critical-yet-stable condition and expected to survive.

What happened next was even more startling, as the suspect drove home, barricaded himself inside and in an ironic twist of fate set his own house on fire. He was later found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound based off video from SkyFOX that showed a body in the pool on the property while the house burned down.

Here’s a more detailed account of the events that transpired, via FOX 11 LA:

“Osby said that the off-duty-firefighter, a male in his 40s who was also a firefighter specialist, came to the fire station, located in the 8700 block of Sierra Highway, shortly before 11 a.m. Tuesday and shot the two victims.

Sheriff’s officials said when they responded to the fire station after the shooting, witnesses identified the suspect, who fled the firehouse in a white Toyota pickup. They followed the suspect to his home, located in the 2600 block of Bent Spur Drive in Acton.

Authorities said the suspect barricaded himself inside his home and allegedly set the house on fire.”

LA County Fire Chief Daryl Osby also made it clear that, according FOX LA, “he cannot comment on whether there was any pending internal disciplinary action against the off-duty firefighter who opened fire at the firehouse” and also, “he could not speak to a possible motive for the shooting.”

We pray for the families of those either injured or slain in this incident, and we can only hope justice is served once the full details come to light.

LA Firefighter Shoots Two Colleagues Then Sets His Own Home On Fire Before Committing Suicide was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

