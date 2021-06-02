Celebrity News
Tiffany Haddish Preps For Motherhood By Entering The Process Of Adoption

Being an adoptive parent is one of the most honorable forms of love a person can give, and it looks like comedic actress Tiffany Haddish is getting serious about entering the process of adopting a child of her own.

“I’m currently looking, deciding on adopting,” Haddish told Entertainment Tonight exclusively, also adding, “First of all, especially after this pandemic, there are so many children left without their parents.” Speaking on foster care specifically, she also added, “There are a lot of people that need to be loved. It’s Foster Care Awareness Month right now, and I think we all should be aware and try to do what we can.”

Take a look below at another powerful quote she gave to ET on the topic of adoption, particularly because she’s a product of the foster care system herself:

“I really wanted to be a foster parent, but because I’m at a certain level of success, my lawyer suggested that it’s probably best to just adopt, and I’m on that process now,” she continues. “I want to get somebody that’s five and up. You know, already knows how to use the restroom, already knows how to talk, already knows how to communicate. All I want to do is pour knowledge in … get them ready for the big, bad world. That’s what I want to do.”

The 41-year-old Girls Trip star also revealed that she’s already completed parenting classes required to start the adoption process, which she says as someone who experienced foster care as a child is “super important” for more reasons than one. We absolutely respect her decision, and can’t wait to see if she ends up with a baby boy or baby girl — or both!

Congratulations, Tiffany Haddish!

Tiffany Haddish Preps For Motherhood By Entering The Process Of Adoption  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

