Podcasts
HomePodcasts

The Undressing Room Podcast Presented By Macy’s Ep. 18 “Quarantine Thick”

Magic Baltimore Listen Live

Happy June! The Summer is here and we’re talking about gaining the Quarantine 15- lose it or just let it all out. The ladies also undress “gold-diggers” and “cougars” and discuss why the women get the bad rep. Plus, find out what type of clothes cheating men wear! 👀 We’ll wrap it out with the Final Question To Undress!  Who pays for the baecations? If you want your question featured on the show, send us a DM @TheUndressingRoomPodcast

The Undressing Room Podcast is presented by Macy’s.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

It’s a new month, so you know what that means? A new $500 Macy’s gift card! Listen out for the keyword in this week’s episode.

Head to http://www.theundressingroompod.com for more information and for your chance to win. The warm weather is here to stay! Grab your sunnies, bikini, and your sunscreen and get ready for vacay. Check out some of the items in our virtual closet at Macys.com/TheUndressingRoom.

Subscribe and check us out every Thursday. Follow:@theundressingroompodcast @evamarcile@starringlorel@dominiquedadiva

The Undressing Room Podcast Presented By Macy’s Ep. 18 “Quarantine Thick”  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Ma’Khia Bryant’s Family Supports Probe Of Her Time…

Three U.S. lawmakers penned a letter asking the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to investigate Ma'Khia's time as…
06.03.21
Cali Teen Proves Love For Her Dogs By…

Bradbury, California teenager Hailey Morinico went viral recently based off a wild moment caught on camera that showed her rescuing…
06.03.21
LA Firefighter Shoots Two Colleagues Then Sets His…

A firefighter in the Agua Dulce area of Los Angeles shot two of his colleagues, killing one and critically injuring…
06.03.21
Alabama Woman’s Fight To Remove Confederate Statue Shows…

One woman residing in Florence, Alabama, had her efforts to rid the city's courthouse of a Confederate-inspired marble statue called…
06.02.21
Free Samples Are Making a Comeback at Sam’s…

A popular retail warehouse chain is bringing back a program that was discontinued as COVID-19 was in full effect. Sam’s…
06.02.21
Why Is Trump Telling People He Will Be…

Reports are now saying that former US President Donald Trump believes he will be reinstated with the presidency by the…
06.02.21
Naomi Osaka Is Reclaiming Her Time

Tennis phenom Naomi Osaka gave the world a masterclass in setting boundaries at work when she announced she would not…
06.01.21
Shein Removes Racist Phone Case From Website After…

Online fast-fashion retailer Shein received backlash last week after shoppers discovered the brand was selling a racist phone case to…
06.01.21
Denied Parole, Bill Cosby’s ‘Innocence’ Is Keeping Him…

Bill Cosby's petition for parole was denied, a result that his spokesperson said was expected because the disgraced comedian refuses…
05.28.21
Tax Year 2021: Will You Get $8,000 Or…

If you are one of millions of Americans who pay someone to care for a child or a dependent with…
05.27.21
Close