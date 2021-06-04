WATCH: What You Need To Know — June 4, 2021: Pandemic Relief Set to End Early — Reparations for Descendants — Deborah Peoples Set to Make History

Sybil Wilkes
1. Deborah Peoples Set to Make Ft. Worth History

What You Need To Know:

Deborah Peoples is set to make history. After votes are counted Saturday night, the lifelong Fort Worth resident and longtime political activist could become the first African American mayor of the Texas town.

2. Black Voters Matter Celebrates Texas Democrats’ Action, But the Fight Continues

What You Need To Know:

*Every Friday, What You Need to Know will feature the ongoing efforts of Black Voters Matter to inform and engage voters year-round. Check this section weekly for information on upcoming events in your city and ways you can be a part of the movement.

3. Coronavirus Update: Pandemic Relief Set to End Early for Millions

What We Need To Know: 

According to data from the Labor Department, approximately 3.7 million Americans will be affected by several states’ early withdrawal from federal unemployment programs.

4. Reparations for Descendants Who Built A Seminary

What You Need To Know:

Virginia Theological was built in 1823 by slaves is the largest and second oldest accredited Episcopal seminary in the United States.

5. Business Owner Ava King Turns Battle with Eczema into Thriving Enterprise

What You Need To Know:

If you need something done, sometimes it’s better to do it yourself. This is exactly what led to the creation of A’Chere, an all-natural bath and body product company founded by Ava King.

 

