Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

What’s Trending?! Should Step Parents Be Allowed To Discipline Spouse Kids? [WATCH]

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

A video that surfaced online has people up in arms. A woman’s 12-year-old stepson was caught smoking weed in the home of her and her husband. So the stepmother took it upon herself to go on her live and give him a bald cut as punishment. She said she will continue to do so until his grades go up because he currently has straight F’s.  This video led to the conversation of should step parents be allowed to discipline their spouse’s children.

 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER! 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

What’s Trending?! Should Step Parents Be Allowed To Discipline Spouse Kids? [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Mayo Infused MLB Announcer Called Out For Racist…

An Arizona Diamondbacks broadcaster is in hot water after an attempted joke about a New York Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman’s…
06.04.21
Prosecutors Want Derek Chauvin Sentenced To 30 Years

Naturally, Chauvin's lawyer, Eric Nelson, is requesting a "probationary sentence with an incarceration period of time served."
06.04.21
High School Football Coach Suspended For Forcing Player…

A high school football coach is in hot water for forcing one of his players to violate his religious beliefs…
06.04.21
Ma’Khia Bryant’s Family Supports Probe Of Her Time…

Three U.S. lawmakers penned a letter asking the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to investigate Ma'Khia's time as…
06.03.21
Cali Teen Proves Love For Her Dogs By…

Bradbury, California teenager Hailey Morinico went viral recently based off a wild moment caught on camera that showed her rescuing…
06.03.21
LA Firefighter Shoots Two Colleagues Then Sets His…

A firefighter in the Agua Dulce area of Los Angeles shot two of his colleagues, killing one and critically injuring…
06.03.21
Alabama Woman’s Fight To Remove Confederate Statue Shows…

One woman residing in Florence, Alabama, had her efforts to rid the city's courthouse of a Confederate-inspired marble statue called…
06.02.21
Free Samples Are Making a Comeback at Sam’s…

A popular retail warehouse chain is bringing back a program that was discontinued as COVID-19 was in full effect. Sam’s…
06.02.21
Why Is Trump Telling People He Will Be…

Reports are now saying that former US President Donald Trump believes he will be reinstated with the presidency by the…
06.02.21
Naomi Osaka Is Reclaiming Her Time

Tennis phenom Naomi Osaka gave the world a masterclass in setting boundaries at work when she announced she would not…
06.01.21
Close