Local
HomeLocal

Maryland Set To Close Mass Vaccination Sites

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Official flag of the State of Maryland

Source: Douglas Sacha / Getty

The state of Maryland will begin shutting down its mass vaccination sites.

M&T Banks Stadium will give its final second dose shot on July 2.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“I said our goal was to put ourselves out of business at these mass vaccination sites, and as one of the most vaccinated states in the country, we are now approaching that point,” Gov. Larry Hogan said. “We have already begun shifting some of these resources to our mobile clinics and community-based activities as we continue in our mission to make sure no arm is left behind.”

The focus will now move to mobile vaccinations and smaller community vaccination sites. People will still be able to receive the vaccine at pharmacies and doctor’s offices.

The mass vaccination sites will remain appointment-free while open.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Maryland Set To Close Mass Vaccination Sites  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Mayo Infused MLB Announcer Called Out For Racist…

An Arizona Diamondbacks broadcaster is in hot water after an attempted joke about a New York Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman’s…
06.04.21
Prosecutors Want Derek Chauvin Sentenced To 30 Years

Naturally, Chauvin's lawyer, Eric Nelson, is requesting a "probationary sentence with an incarceration period of time served."
06.04.21
High School Football Coach Suspended For Forcing Player…

A high school football coach is in hot water for forcing one of his players to violate his religious beliefs…
06.04.21
Ma’Khia Bryant’s Family Supports Probe Of Her Time…

Three U.S. lawmakers penned a letter asking the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to investigate Ma'Khia's time as…
06.03.21
Cali Teen Proves Love For Her Dogs By…

Bradbury, California teenager Hailey Morinico went viral recently based off a wild moment caught on camera that showed her rescuing…
06.03.21
LA Firefighter Shoots Two Colleagues Then Sets His…

A firefighter in the Agua Dulce area of Los Angeles shot two of his colleagues, killing one and critically injuring…
06.03.21
Alabama Woman’s Fight To Remove Confederate Statue Shows…

One woman residing in Florence, Alabama, had her efforts to rid the city's courthouse of a Confederate-inspired marble statue called…
06.02.21
Free Samples Are Making a Comeback at Sam’s…

A popular retail warehouse chain is bringing back a program that was discontinued as COVID-19 was in full effect. Sam’s…
06.02.21
Why Is Trump Telling People He Will Be…

Reports are now saying that former US President Donald Trump believes he will be reinstated with the presidency by the…
06.02.21
Naomi Osaka Is Reclaiming Her Time

Tennis phenom Naomi Osaka gave the world a masterclass in setting boundaries at work when she announced she would not…
06.01.21
Close