Local
HomeLocal

Members Of Baltimore Gang Indicted, Allegedly Involved In More Than 40 Murders & Attempted Murders

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
handcuffs wide angle

Source: ATU Images / Getty

Fifteen members of a violent street gang have been indicted on charges of racketeering, drug trafficking and more. Federal prosecutors said some of the members are allegedly responsible for more than 40 murders and attempted murders.

They announced the indictment on Thursday. Authorities said the Triple C gang, which stands for Cruddy Conniving Crutballs, terrorized several East Baltimore neighborhoods. Some of the suspects are connected to at least 18 murders and 27 attempted murders.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“This gang’s enterprise relied on extreme violence, to control their territory to support their drug business, and some intimidate witnesses to prevent them from cooperating with law enforcement,” said Acting U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland, Jonathan F. Lenzner. “This business was built on violence, murders and shootings of rival gang members and drug dealers, a contract killing in exchange for money.”

Although there are various charges on the indictment, all of the defendants face a mandatory minimum of 10 years and a maximum of life in federal prison for conspiracy to distribute controlled substances.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Members Of Baltimore Gang Indicted, Allegedly Involved In More Than 40 Murders & Attempted Murders  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Mayo Infused MLB Announcer Called Out For Racist…

An Arizona Diamondbacks broadcaster is in hot water after an attempted joke about a New York Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman’s…
06.04.21
Prosecutors Want Derek Chauvin Sentenced To 30 Years

Naturally, Chauvin's lawyer, Eric Nelson, is requesting a "probationary sentence with an incarceration period of time served."
06.04.21
High School Football Coach Suspended For Forcing Player…

A high school football coach is in hot water for forcing one of his players to violate his religious beliefs…
06.04.21
Ma’Khia Bryant’s Family Supports Probe Of Her Time…

Three U.S. lawmakers penned a letter asking the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to investigate Ma'Khia's time as…
06.03.21
Cali Teen Proves Love For Her Dogs By…

Bradbury, California teenager Hailey Morinico went viral recently based off a wild moment caught on camera that showed her rescuing…
06.03.21
LA Firefighter Shoots Two Colleagues Then Sets His…

A firefighter in the Agua Dulce area of Los Angeles shot two of his colleagues, killing one and critically injuring…
06.03.21
Alabama Woman’s Fight To Remove Confederate Statue Shows…

One woman residing in Florence, Alabama, had her efforts to rid the city's courthouse of a Confederate-inspired marble statue called…
06.02.21
Free Samples Are Making a Comeback at Sam’s…

A popular retail warehouse chain is bringing back a program that was discontinued as COVID-19 was in full effect. Sam’s…
06.02.21
Why Is Trump Telling People He Will Be…

Reports are now saying that former US President Donald Trump believes he will be reinstated with the presidency by the…
06.02.21
Naomi Osaka Is Reclaiming Her Time

Tennis phenom Naomi Osaka gave the world a masterclass in setting boundaries at work when she announced she would not…
06.01.21
Close