Tessica Brown Gives Us A Hair Update: ‘It’s The Hair For Me’

It’s been three months since Tessica Brown, a.k.a “Gorilla Glue Girl,” captivated the Internet with her up and stuck hair. Tessica made headline and international news when she turned to the Internet for help. Plastic surgeon Dr. Obeng was able to free Tessica of her bonded tresses but not before she desperately chopped off inches of her hair.

We’ve been keeping up with Tessica on social media and her hair is looking healthier than ever. Her glowing pregnancy could be to thanks. Our good sis is expecting and gave us a look at her hair in its natural state.

“It’s the hair for me,” she captioned a filtered clip on Instagram.

Tessica’s hair has come a long way since we were first introduced her through her captivating story.

After going viral for her Gorilla Glue hair, Tessica Tessica also donated money from her GoFundMe to the Restore Foundation for reconstructive surgery. She also created her own merchandise line to profit from her own cautionary story.

Nicki Minaj recently name dropped her on her new song Fractions. “Head game slicker than little miss Gorilla Glue,” she rapped. It’s safe to say Tessica is in a much better space in her life and we’re happy to see her thriving.

Black Woman Goes Viral After Using Gorilla Glue In Her Hair

The Glue Is Gone! Tessica Brown’s Hair Is Back After Hours Long Procedure

Tessica Brown Gives Us A Hair Update: ‘It’s The Hair For Me’  was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

