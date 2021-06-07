3 Men Shot In Pair Of Fells Point Shootings, May Be Linked

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

Baltimore City Police are investigating after 3 men were shot in a pair of shootings in Fells Point early Sunday.

The two shootings happened within blocks of each other. In the first one, 2 men, 24 and 26 years old, were shot on Thames Street just after 12:30 a.m.. They’re expected to be okay.

A few minutes later, a man was shot in the head on Aliceanna Street at South Broadway. He’s in critical condition.

In response, police said they are stepping up their patrols in the area.

