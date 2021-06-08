Local
New Details Reveal 5 Suspects Involved In Efraim Gordon’s Murder

Police Tape

Source: Andrew Francis Wallace / Getty

Charging documents are giving insight into the murder of Israeli tourist Efraim Gordon.

Details from the documents reveal that there were a total of 5 people involved.  Baltimore City Police announced on Friday that 3 teenagers were arrested for his murder.

They included William Clinton III, 18 and a 16-year-old and 17-year-old. They’re all being held without bond.

Clinton is scheduled to be indicted on June 8. Officials have not confirmed if the two other suspects have been caught yet.

Read More: CBS Baltimore

