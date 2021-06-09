Gov. Larry Hogan Speaks On Unemployment Issues & Defends Decision To End Extra Federal Benefits

Local
Gov. Larry Hogan is acknowledging the issues with the state’s unemployment system.

“The federal government, the federal Department of Labor and the state Department of Labor quite frankly didn’t do a good enough job of messaging that your year is up and you have to push the reapply button. That’s really all the problem is. People can’t just do what they’ve done for 52 weeks in a row. If your year comes up, you have to start over. People are upset about that, but that’s just what the federal law is,” Hogan told CBS Baltimore on Tuesday.

That’s different from what state labor officials are saying. During a house hearing Tuesday, Maryland Labor Secretary Tiffany Robinson defended the BEACON system and the job the state is doing.

“No state in the nation could have been prepared for this type of pandemic,” Secretary Robinson said about the number of claims.

Meanwhile, Gov. Hogan is once again defending his decision to end the extra $300 a week in federal unemployment benefits in July.

“I was hearing from hundreds of businesses every day saying we can’t get people back to work. There are currently 9.3 million jobs available—more than ever before in the past 20 years and people aren’t filling them,” Hogan told CBS Baltimore.

Some lawmakers are upset with the governor’s decision.

“It just seems really dangerous,” said Delegate Loring Charkoudian, a Montgomery County Democrat.

Other lawmakers agree with him.

“If you look at Ocean City, when you can’t staff people, these are serious, serious issues for businesses,” said Republican Delegate Steven Arentz, who represents parts of several Eastern Shore counties.

