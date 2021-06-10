Celebrity News
Shock G Died From Accidental Overdose Autopsy Finds

Premiere Of Lionsgate's "All Eyez On Me" - Arrivals

Source: Leon Bennett / Getty

Shock G, the Digital Underground leader who passed away in April, died from an accidental overdose according to the  Hillsborugh County Medical Examiner.

The rapper and producer was found dead in a Tampa hotel room and his autopsy confirmed he passed from a mix of fentanyl, ethanol (alcohol) and methamphetamine. On April 22, a hotel manager discovered his body inside of a hotel room after he missed check-out time. The manager called 911 but it was too late as Shock G was pronounced dead at the scene.

RELATED: Shock G, Digital Underground Rapper And West Coast Pioneer, Dead At 57His funeral was held on May 1.

The 57-year-old relocated to Oakland, California and became a Bay Area mainstay throughout his decades-long career. He teamed with Cutmaster J and the late Kenny-K to form Digital Underground, releasing the single “Doowutchyalike” in 1989 under Tommy Boy Records. It was later added to their 1990 debut album Sex Packets featuring the smash single “The Humpty Dance,” which went No. 1 on the Billboard Rap Singles chart. The concept album was hailed as one of the greatest 100 albums of all-time by The Source in 1998. Under the persona of Humpty Hump, Jacobs would don a giant nose and glasses, a wildman alter-ego to his smooth traditional delivery.

The group would expand in the early 1990s, adding a young dancer by the name of Tupac Shakur. Shakur would guest on the group’s single “Same Song,” Pac’s coming out party where he landed the last 8-bar verse.

As a producer, Shock G would go on to assist in 2Pac’s breakthrough single “I Get Around” in 1992, famously rapping, “Shock G, the one who put the satin on your panties…” and producing Pac’s debut album, 2Pacalypse Now. He’d go on to produce a number of 2Pac singles including “So Many Tears” and “F*ck The World” from Pac’s 1995 album, Me Against The World.

In total, he would produce for iconic names such as Dr. Dre, Prince, KRS-One as well as had a guest spot on the 1990 single “We’re All In The Same Gang,” as well songs such as “Trapped,” and guest appeared in the Luniz 1995 classic single “I Got 5 On It.”

Shock G Died From Accidental Overdose Autopsy Finds  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

Close