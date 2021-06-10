Local
HomeLocal

Baltimore Police Increase Presence In Fells Point After Violence

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Nineteenth century buildings in Fells Point district of Baltimore, Maryland

Source: Education Images / Getty

Baltimore city and local agencies are responding after Fells Point business owners said the city has turned their back on them and the community.

This comes after weekend violence resulted in 3 people shot, one of them in the head. Another person was even body slammed in the street.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The city is now warning of temporary street closures and strict parking enforcement this coming weekend.

Maryland State Police will also set up sobriety checkpoints on Friday and Saturday on Boston Street between Fells Point and Canton.

Mayor Brandon Scott also announced the city will host a virtual town hall to address any concerns. The meeting will be held on Thursday, June 10 at 7:00 p.m.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Baltimore Police Increase Presence In Fells Point After Violence  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Here Are The Best Cities To Get (And…

LawnStarter put together a helpful list of the best cities to both get and stay married based off 11 key…
06.10.21
HBCU Students And Alumni Have A New Career…

Building a career after college just got easier thanks to HBCUNet - a new platform powered by Apollo Global Management…
06.10.21
A Grieving Father Was Handcuffed By Police Who…

In bodycam footage released by the Springfield Police Department and obtained by WICS and WRSP last month, Dartavius Barnes can…
06.09.21
Barack Obama Calls Cancel Culture Generation “A Great…

Feel how you want about cancel culture, but the new generation has one of the biggest supporters of their movement…
06.09.21
Lester Holt’s Kamala Harris Interview About The Border…

Vice President Kamala Harris' glory of being the highest-ranking Black American woman to make a foreign trip was short-lived after…
06.09.21
Mississippi Teen Killed By Gun Violence Just Hours…

18-year-old Kennedy Hobbs was shot three times at a Texaco gas station in Jackson after graduating from Murrah High School…
06.07.21
Mayo Infused MLB Announcer Called Out For Racist…

An Arizona Diamondbacks broadcaster is in hot water after an attempted joke about a New York Mets pitcher Marcus Stroman’s…
06.04.21
Prosecutors Want Derek Chauvin Sentenced To 30 Years

Naturally, Chauvin's lawyer, Eric Nelson, is requesting a "probationary sentence with an incarceration period of time served."
06.04.21
High School Football Coach Suspended For Forcing Player…

A high school football coach is in hot water for forcing one of his players to violate his religious beliefs…
06.04.21
Ma’Khia Bryant’s Family Supports Probe Of Her Time…

Three U.S. lawmakers penned a letter asking the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to investigate Ma'Khia's time as…
06.03.21
Close