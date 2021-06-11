Rickey Smiley Morning Show
Gary's Tea: Falynn Guobadia Says If She Blames Porsha Williams For Her Divorce With Simon [WATCH]

Falynn Guobadia’s recent sit-down tell-all interview released and she says she doesn’t blame Porsha Williams at all for her divorce. She explained that once she appeared on Real Housewives of Atlanta, things with her husband Simon started to change.

“No, no one has that power over my life, my husband’s life and our marriage,” she said. “However, Simon and I were the ones who are married to one another, we’re the ones who created a family together and built a life with one another. I blame the both of us. He’s to blame, I am to blame and that is all. Whatever came after that. I’m not saying it was right. I’m not saying it was wrong. But no. No one has that power besides Simon and I.”

In her interview with Adam Newell on Thursday, she got emotional when talking about the downfall of their marriage and how she recalls finding out that her castmate was engaged to her ex-husband.  Gary spills the tea of the interview and shares that Ray J says he made Princess Love wait six months before having sex with him while dating.

Social media has been in an uproar since Porsha Williams made the announcement that she's engaged to Simon Guobadia who is the ex-husband of RHOA's co-star Falynn Guobadia. Since Mother's Day, fans were confused about her recent posts with her hand on Guobadia, a new ring, and her friendly pose with her ex Dennis McKinley.  In Porsha's recent post, the housewife said that she's not friends with Falynn and she had nothing to do with the couple's divorce back in January.  CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! Falynn went on Kandi's Speak On It and described their relationship. She says they met through their husbands because they work in the same industry and she and Porsha clicked. https://www.instagram.com/p/COuDsuBrS73/ If you've seen the show, Porsha also visited the couple's home on an episode of Real Housewives which also makes things interesting. https://www.instagram.com/p/COvPxltBWAG/ Check out how these fans reacted to the announcement. RELATED NEWS: Porsha Williams Confirms Engagement To RHOA Co-Star's Ex-Husband Simon Guobadia HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Gary’s Tea: Falynn Guobadia Says If She Blames Porsha Williams For Her Divorce With Simon [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

