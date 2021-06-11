Local
Baltimore Offering $3.3 Million In Security Deposit Aid To Renters

A set of row homes along Pennsylvania Avenue in Baltimore City, MD

Source: VW Pics / Getty

Baltimore is stepping in to help people looking to rent apartments and homes.

The city is offering just over $3 million in security deposit aid. It’s all part of an expansion of Baltimore City’s Eviction Program.

“All Baltimoreans deserve safe and stable housing. As we emerge from this pandemic, we must address barriers to long-term housing stability for our residents, like unaffordable security deposits,” said Mayor Brandon M. Scott. “This expansion of eviction prevention resources — including a dedicated fund for security deposits — is the result of months of collaboration between the Mayor’s Office, Mayor’s Office of Children and Family Success, and the Department of Housing and Community Development to support Baltimore families while also safeguarding the rights of renters.”

The money comes from the Federal Coronavirus Relief grant and must be spent within the year beginning this September.

To be eligible, applicants must have an income of 125% of the federal poverty level, reside in rental units that are registered and licensed with Baltimore City, have a signed lease and provide documentation of a security deposit requirement.

“The ability to pay a security deposit is a known barrier to obtaining affordable housing, and this effort will further our goals to promote housing stability throughout Baltimore City and help our most vulnerable residents secure safe and affordable housing,” stated Acting Housing Commissioner Alice Kennedy.

The city will provide up to $2000 in security deposit relief for renters.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Baltimore Offering $3.3 Million In Security Deposit Aid To Renters  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

