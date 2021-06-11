National
HomeNational

Mad Dad Dumps 80,000 Pennies On Woman’s Lawn For Child Support [VIDEO]

The mad dad found a very unusual way to deliver his final payment

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
U.S. One Cent Coin

Source: Ali Majdfar / Getty

Avery Sanford says the difficult decision to cut ties with her dad just got a bit easier, accusing her estranged father of dumping 80,000 pennies on her mother’s lawn.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“When I was in the middle of class, my dad came by,” Sanford told WTVR. “He had rented a trailer. He pulled up in front of the house and turned the trailer on so it dumped out all the pennies on the grass.”

Avery is now 18 years old, and the penny dump was her father’s bizarre way of delivering his final child support payment.

The man said his actions “were the result of 18 years of built-up frustration,” the outlet reported. He said “the last thing he wanted to do was to put a further wedge between him and his daughter”

 

For those keeping score, 80,000 pennies equates to $800 bucks. But the large coin haul won’t be going into Avery or her mother’s bank account – the pair decided to donate the money to the domestic abuse shelter Safe Harbor in Richmond, Virginia.

Avery, who plans on attending Virginia Tech later this year, says she decided to give a positive ending to a petty situation.

“Turning around and donating that money to moms and children in need, I feel like that really turns this situation into a positive. You can learn from it.”

Her mom filed a report of the incident with local authorities, but according to Lt. Matthew Pecka of the Henrico County Police Department, it is unlikely Avery’s father will be arrested.

“Henrico Police documented the incident; however no charges were filed,” Lt. Peck told People.

Mad Dad Dumps 80,000 Pennies On Woman’s Lawn For Child Support [VIDEO]  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Amid Calls To Defund Police, Law Enforcement Grapples…

After a year of reckoning since the brutal murder of George Floyd low recruitment rates and increased retirement rates continue…
06.14.21
Alton Sterling’s Family Accepts $4.5M Settlement After Dropping…

Sterling's family moved to dismiss a wrongful death against the city in May, signaling that an agreement had been reached…
06.14.21
Mad Dad Dumps 80,000 Pennies On Woman’s Lawn…

So exactly how much is 80,000 pennies? Enough for one very petty father to make the news.
06.14.21
Elderly Woman Kidnapped And Driven To An ATM…

An elderly woman in Uptown Houston who was kidnapped, driven to an ATM and forced by gunpoint to withdraw $500…
06.11.21
Here Are The Best Cities To Get (And…

LawnStarter put together a helpful list of the best cities to both get and stay married based off 11 key…
06.10.21
HBCU Students And Alumni Have A New Career…

Building a career after college just got easier thanks to HBCUNet - a new platform powered by Apollo Global Management…
06.10.21
A Grieving Father Was Handcuffed By Police Who…

In bodycam footage released by the Springfield Police Department and obtained by WICS and WRSP last month, Dartavius Barnes can…
06.09.21
Barack Obama Calls Cancel Culture Generation “A Great…

Feel how you want about cancel culture, but the new generation has one of the biggest supporters of their movement…
06.09.21
Lester Holt’s Kamala Harris Interview About The Border…

Vice President Kamala Harris' glory of being the highest-ranking Black American woman to make a foreign trip was short-lived after…
06.09.21
Mississippi Teen Killed By Gun Violence Just Hours…

18-year-old Kennedy Hobbs was shot three times at a Texaco gas station in Jackson after graduating from Murrah High School…
06.07.21
Close