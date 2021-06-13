Douglas Memorial Podcast: 06-13-2021

Podcasts
| 06.13.21
Dismiss
Magic Baltimore Listen Live

Playback and listen anytime.

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Black Woman Is Dragged By Her Hair And…

A Black woman was dragged down the stairs by the security guard at Nellie's Sports Bar in Washington D.C. for…
06.14.21
Amid Calls To Defund Police, Law Enforcement Grapples…

After a year of reckoning since the brutal murder of George Floyd low recruitment rates and increased retirement rates continue…
06.14.21
Alton Sterling’s Family Accepts $4.5M Settlement After Dropping…

Sterling's family moved to dismiss a wrongful death against the city in May, signaling that an agreement had been reached…
06.14.21
Mad Dad Dumps 80,000 Pennies On Woman’s Lawn…

So exactly how much is 80,000 pennies? Enough for one very petty father to make the news.
06.14.21
Elderly Woman Kidnapped And Driven To An ATM…

An elderly woman in Uptown Houston who was kidnapped, driven to an ATM and forced by gunpoint to withdraw $500…
06.11.21
Here Are The Best Cities To Get (And…

LawnStarter put together a helpful list of the best cities to both get and stay married based off 11 key…
06.10.21
HBCU Students And Alumni Have A New Career…

Building a career after college just got easier thanks to HBCUNet - a new platform powered by Apollo Global Management…
06.10.21
A Grieving Father Was Handcuffed By Police Who…

In bodycam footage released by the Springfield Police Department and obtained by WICS and WRSP last month, Dartavius Barnes can…
06.09.21
Barack Obama Calls Cancel Culture Generation “A Great…

Feel how you want about cancel culture, but the new generation has one of the biggest supporters of their movement…
06.09.21
Lester Holt’s Kamala Harris Interview About The Border…

Vice President Kamala Harris' glory of being the highest-ranking Black American woman to make a foreign trip was short-lived after…
06.09.21
Close