Local
HomeLocal

Police: Man Steals Ambulance During Medical Episode

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
New York City Braces For Increase In COVID-19 Cases

Source: Spencer Platt / Getty

A 38-year-old man having medical episode stole an ambulance early Monday morning, according to police. The ambulance has since been recovered.

It happened on the 900 block of Seagull Avenue around 1:22 a.m.. A Baltimore City Fire Department Medical Unit was responding to a call for service at the time.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

While they were inside of the location, the man jumped into the ambulance and took off toward Patapsco Avenue.

Officers were able to stop the ambulance on Potee and South Hanover Streets just blocks from Harbor Hospital.

They arrested the man and that’s when he told officers he was having a heart attack and that’s why he stole the ambulance.

After speaking to him, police determined he was in fact going through a medical crisis.

There was no damage done to the ambulance.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Police: Man Steals Ambulance During Medical Episode  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Black Woman Is Dragged By Her Hair And…

A Black woman was dragged down the stairs by the security guard at Nellie's Sports Bar in Washington D.C. for…
06.14.21
Amid Calls To Defund Police, Law Enforcement Grapples…

After a year of reckoning since the brutal murder of George Floyd low recruitment rates and increased retirement rates continue…
06.14.21
Alton Sterling’s Family Accepts $4.5M Settlement After Dropping…

Sterling's family moved to dismiss a wrongful death against the city in May, signaling that an agreement had been reached…
06.14.21
Mad Dad Dumps 80,000 Pennies On Woman’s Lawn…

So exactly how much is 80,000 pennies? Enough for one very petty father to make the news.
06.14.21
Elderly Woman Kidnapped And Driven To An ATM…

An elderly woman in Uptown Houston who was kidnapped, driven to an ATM and forced by gunpoint to withdraw $500…
06.11.21
Here Are The Best Cities To Get (And…

LawnStarter put together a helpful list of the best cities to both get and stay married based off 11 key…
06.10.21
HBCU Students And Alumni Have A New Career…

Building a career after college just got easier thanks to HBCUNet - a new platform powered by Apollo Global Management…
06.10.21
A Grieving Father Was Handcuffed By Police Who…

In bodycam footage released by the Springfield Police Department and obtained by WICS and WRSP last month, Dartavius Barnes can…
06.09.21
Barack Obama Calls Cancel Culture Generation “A Great…

Feel how you want about cancel culture, but the new generation has one of the biggest supporters of their movement…
06.09.21
Lester Holt’s Kamala Harris Interview About The Border…

Vice President Kamala Harris' glory of being the highest-ranking Black American woman to make a foreign trip was short-lived after…
06.09.21
Close