National
HomeNational

Do You Live In One Of 2021’s Most Fun States in America?

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

This summer is expected to be all sorts of fun now that we’re out of the trenches of coronavirus for the most part — still wear those masks though, people! We’re sure it’ll be universally lit throughout majority of the nation, but our friends over at WalletHub went a step further and actually did the research to literally find out what states in America are the most fun in 2021.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

The personal-finance website came up with tons of interesting facts in their report, which was comprised using 26 key metrics (movie costs, accessibility of national parks, casinos per capita, etc.) to compare the 50 states.

Take a look at the official top 20 list below, arranged from most fun to, well, still fun just not *as* fun as the top states:

1. California

2. Florida

3. Nevada

4. New York

5. Illinois

6. Colorado

7. Washington

8. Texas

9. Minnesota

10. Pennsylvania

11. Oregon

12. Louisiana

13. Ohio

14. Missouri

15. Wisconsin

16. Arizona

17. Maryland

18. North Carolina

19. Michigan

20. Hawaii

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text MAGIC to 23845 to join!

See you state? Wondering why yours isn’t number one? Well, Californians are at the tippy top of the list because of a few factors, including having the most movie theaters per square root of population and the most restaurants per square root of population. While Texas didn’t crack the top 5, it was able to make top 10 due in some part to having the most amusement parks per square root of population. Don’t feel discouraged if your state didn’t make the top 20, though; Massachusetts, based off having the highest personal spending on recreation services per capita, proves that money might just buy happiness in some instances.

Take a look at WalletHub’s breakdown of 2021’s most fun states in America in the video below, and let us know how you and your city will be enjoying the upcoming summer season:

 

READ MORE:

Do You Live In One Of 2021’s Most Fun States in America?  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Do You Live In One Of 2021’s Most…

Personal-finance website WalletHub came up with tons of interesting facts while researching America's most fun states in 2021, which was…
06.15.21
Black Woman Is Dragged By Her Hair And…

A Black woman was dragged down the stairs by the security guard at Nellie's Sports Bar in Washington D.C. for…
06.14.21
Amid Calls To Defund Police, Law Enforcement Grapples…

After a year of reckoning since the brutal murder of George Floyd low recruitment rates and increased retirement rates continue…
06.14.21
Alton Sterling’s Family Accepts $4.5M Settlement After Dropping…

Sterling's family moved to dismiss a wrongful death against the city in May, signaling that an agreement had been reached…
06.14.21
Mad Dad Dumps 80,000 Pennies On Woman’s Lawn…

So exactly how much is 80,000 pennies? Enough for one very petty father to make the news.
06.14.21
Elderly Woman Kidnapped And Driven To An ATM…

An elderly woman in Uptown Houston who was kidnapped, driven to an ATM and forced by gunpoint to withdraw $500…
06.11.21
Here Are The Best Cities To Get (And…

LawnStarter put together a helpful list of the best cities to both get and stay married based off 11 key…
06.10.21
HBCU Students And Alumni Have A New Career…

Building a career after college just got easier thanks to HBCUNet - a new platform powered by Apollo Global Management…
06.10.21
A Grieving Father Was Handcuffed By Police Who…

In bodycam footage released by the Springfield Police Department and obtained by WICS and WRSP last month, Dartavius Barnes can…
06.09.21
Barack Obama Calls Cancel Culture Generation “A Great…

Feel how you want about cancel culture, but the new generation has one of the biggest supporters of their movement…
06.09.21
Close