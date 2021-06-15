Local
HomeLocal

City Of Baltimore Slapped With Class Action Lawsuit Over ADA Noncompliance

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Daily Life in Krakow

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

The city of Baltimore is being sued over noncompliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act and now Mayor Brandon Scott is responding by assembling a multi-agency task force.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

“My administration has inherited a host of longstanding challenges that we are committed to addressing with a true equity approach. It’s long past time for leaders to commit to building a more accessible Baltimore that values our neighbors with disabilities and creates pathways for them to thrive,” said Mayor Scott.

The class action lawsuit was filed last week on behalf of the people with mobility disabilities who work, live and visit in Baltimore. It alleges that Baltimore’s pedestrian right of way is inaccessible to people with disabilities. They’re asking the court to grant injunctive relief, damages and attorney fees.

The mayor’s multi-agency task force involves the Department of Transportation which will develop a remediation plan and a timetable. The task force will provide an update later this summer.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

City Of Baltimore Slapped With Class Action Lawsuit Over ADA Noncompliance  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Do You Live In One Of 2021’s Most…

Personal-finance website WalletHub came up with tons of interesting facts while researching America's most fun states in 2021, which was…
06.15.21
Black Woman Is Dragged By Her Hair And…

A Black woman was dragged down the stairs by the security guard at Nellie's Sports Bar in Washington D.C. for…
06.14.21
Amid Calls To Defund Police, Law Enforcement Grapples…

After a year of reckoning since the brutal murder of George Floyd low recruitment rates and increased retirement rates continue…
06.14.21
Alton Sterling’s Family Accepts $4.5M Settlement After Dropping…

Sterling's family moved to dismiss a wrongful death against the city in May, signaling that an agreement had been reached…
06.14.21
Mad Dad Dumps 80,000 Pennies On Woman’s Lawn…

So exactly how much is 80,000 pennies? Enough for one very petty father to make the news.
06.14.21
Elderly Woman Kidnapped And Driven To An ATM…

An elderly woman in Uptown Houston who was kidnapped, driven to an ATM and forced by gunpoint to withdraw $500…
06.11.21
Here Are The Best Cities To Get (And…

LawnStarter put together a helpful list of the best cities to both get and stay married based off 11 key…
06.10.21
HBCU Students And Alumni Have A New Career…

Building a career after college just got easier thanks to HBCUNet - a new platform powered by Apollo Global Management…
06.10.21
A Grieving Father Was Handcuffed By Police Who…

In bodycam footage released by the Springfield Police Department and obtained by WICS and WRSP last month, Dartavius Barnes can…
06.09.21
Barack Obama Calls Cancel Culture Generation “A Great…

Feel how you want about cancel culture, but the new generation has one of the biggest supporters of their movement…
06.09.21
Close