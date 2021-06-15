Local
Maryland-Based Novavax Says Its Vaccine Is More Than 90% Effective

Covid-19 Vaccines Stock Pictures

Source: NurPhoto / Getty

Maryland-based company Novavax released late-stage data on its COVID-19 vaccine on Monday and is now saying that its version of the vaccine is more than 90% effective across several variants.

The late stage trials show the drug is 100% effective preventing moderate or severe disease with a 93% efficacy against predominant variants. The results are similar to the approved vaccines that are currently in use, but do not have the same cold-chain requirements.

The Montgomery County company said it’s on track to file for emergency authorization soon and has the ability to manufacture 550 million doses by the end of the year.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Maryland-Based Novavax Says Its Vaccine Is More Than 90% Effective

