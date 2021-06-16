The Undressing Room Presented By Macy’s Episode 20 “Cater 2 U”

Podcasts
We have many things to celebrate! It’s Father’s Day, Juneteenth, and this week would have been the legend Tupac’s  50th birthday. The ladies undress cancel culture and the ‘Cater 2 U’ lyrics while also breaking down Wendy William’s flirtation with married men. You will not want to miss this.
We’ll wrap it out with the best of Lore’ls DMs and the Final Question To Undress! Is chivalry dead?
