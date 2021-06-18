Local
HomeLocal

16-Year-Old Arrested For Armed Carjacking Of Delivery Driver

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Federal judge overseeing Baltimore Police consent decree says defunding the police is not an option

Source: Baltimore Sun / Getty

Baltimore Police have arrested and charged a 16-year-old for the armed carjacking of a food delivery driver.

It happened on the 1800 block of Druid Hill Ave on June 14. Officers responded shortly after 7:00 p.m. and that’s where they found a food delivery driver who told them they were approached by the suspect who showed a gun and drove away in the victim’s car.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Officers found the car and tried to stop the suspect, but he sped away. They said he sped through city streets before abandoning the car and running off.

After a short pursuit, the suspect was hit by a police car. Officers found a black semi-automatic airlift handgun in his pants leg. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was treated for minor injuries and released.

The 16-year-old has been charged as an adult with armed carjacking and a number of other offenses.

Source: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

16-Year-Old Arrested For Armed Carjacking Of Delivery Driver  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Candace Owens Cries White Supremacist Tears As Juneteenth…

Candace Owens dug deep into her shallow Black white supremacist bag when she led the chorus of conservatives complaining that…
06.18.21
Gunman Shot & Killed Georgia Grocery Store Cashier…

Laquitta Willis was a cashier at the Big Bear store in Dekalb County when Victor Lee Tucker Jr. left the…
06.17.21
5 Historic Landmarks To Visit While Celebrating Juneteenth

Friday will mark the 155th anniversary of Juneteenth! Wondering how you can make the most of your Juneteenth celebration? The…
06.17.21
Juneteenth Bill To Make It A Federal Holiday…

The Senate unanimously passed a resolution on Tuesday to establish June 19 officially as Juneteenth National Independence Day.
06.16.21
Should We Be Offended By Hunter Biden Calling…

Hunter Biden caused a stir last week when an unearthed text convo from 2018 showed him jokingly using the N-word…
06.16.21
Do You Live In One Of 2021’s Most…

Personal-finance website WalletHub came up with tons of interesting facts while researching America's most fun states in 2021, which was…
06.15.21
Black Woman Is Dragged By Her Hair And…

A Black woman was dragged down the stairs by the security guard at Nellie's Sports Bar in Washington D.C. for…
06.14.21
Amid Calls To Defund Police, Law Enforcement Grapples…

After a year of reckoning since the brutal murder of George Floyd low recruitment rates and increased retirement rates continue…
06.14.21
Alton Sterling’s Family Accepts $4.5M Settlement After Dropping…

Sterling's family moved to dismiss a wrongful death against the city in May, signaling that an agreement had been reached…
06.14.21
Mad Dad Dumps 80,000 Pennies On Woman’s Lawn…

So exactly how much is 80,000 pennies? Enough for one very petty father to make the news.
06.14.21
Close