16-Year-Old Arrested For Armed Carjacking Of Delivery Driver

Baltimore Police have arrested and charged a 16-year-old for the armed carjacking of a food delivery driver.

It happened on the 1800 block of Druid Hill Ave on June 14. Officers responded shortly after 7:00 p.m. and that’s where they found a food delivery driver who told them they were approached by the suspect who showed a gun and drove away in the victim’s car.

Officers found the car and tried to stop the suspect, but he sped away. They said he sped through city streets before abandoning the car and running off.

After a short pursuit, the suspect was hit by a police car. Officers found a black semi-automatic airlift handgun in his pants leg. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he was treated for minor injuries and released.

The 16-year-old has been charged as an adult with armed carjacking and a number of other offenses.

Source: CBS Baltimore

