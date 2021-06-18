Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Gary’s Tea: Woman Claims That Carmelo Anthony Is The Father Of Her Twins Amidst LaLa Filing Divorce

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

Carmelo Anthony is going through it right before Father’s Day weekend. Lala Anthony filed for divorce after 11 years of marriage just days after more cheating allegations arise.  The news of the divorce arrives as Melo finds himself in yet another cheating scandal, allegedly this time with actress Miyah J, a niece of film director Lee Daniels. Another 38-year-old woman who doesn’t want her identity revealed claims that Carmelo is the father of her newborn twins.

Sabrina Peterson also talks more about T.I.

 CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER!

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Gary’s Tea: Woman Claims That Carmelo Anthony Is The Father Of Her Twins Amidst LaLa Filing Divorce  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
Candace Owens Cries White Supremacist Tears As Juneteenth…

Candace Owens dug deep into her shallow Black white supremacist bag when she led the chorus of conservatives complaining that…
06.18.21
Gunman Shot & Killed Georgia Grocery Store Cashier…

Laquitta Willis was a cashier at the Big Bear store in Dekalb County when Victor Lee Tucker Jr. left the…
06.17.21
5 Historic Landmarks To Visit While Celebrating Juneteenth

Friday will mark the 155th anniversary of Juneteenth! Wondering how you can make the most of your Juneteenth celebration? The…
06.17.21
Juneteenth Bill To Make It A Federal Holiday…

The Senate unanimously passed a resolution on Tuesday to establish June 19 officially as Juneteenth National Independence Day.
06.16.21
Should We Be Offended By Hunter Biden Calling…

Hunter Biden caused a stir last week when an unearthed text convo from 2018 showed him jokingly using the N-word…
06.16.21
Do You Live In One Of 2021’s Most…

Personal-finance website WalletHub came up with tons of interesting facts while researching America's most fun states in 2021, which was…
06.15.21
Black Woman Is Dragged By Her Hair And…

A Black woman was dragged down the stairs by the security guard at Nellie's Sports Bar in Washington D.C. for…
06.14.21
Amid Calls To Defund Police, Law Enforcement Grapples…

After a year of reckoning since the brutal murder of George Floyd low recruitment rates and increased retirement rates continue…
06.14.21
Alton Sterling’s Family Accepts $4.5M Settlement After Dropping…

Sterling's family moved to dismiss a wrongful death against the city in May, signaling that an agreement had been reached…
06.14.21
Mad Dad Dumps 80,000 Pennies On Woman’s Lawn…

So exactly how much is 80,000 pennies? Enough for one very petty father to make the news.
06.14.21
Close