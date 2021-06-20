Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

1. Juneteenth is a Start — What About Real Freedom?

What You Need To Know:

This year’s Juneteenth celebration kicked off with a presidential signing, making it the federal holiday, Juneteenth National Independence Day.

2. GA Secretary of State Uses Voter Purge to Save GOP Standup

What You Need To Know:

Calling out the name of Republican nemesis, Stacey Abrams, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced the purging of over 100,000 names from state voter rolls.

3. Coronavirus Update: Black Texas Covid-19 Survivor Receives Double Lung Transplant

What We Need To Know:

Joshua Garza, a 43-year-old Texas man is hoping to inspire others to get the Covid-19 vaccine after receiving a double lung transplant.

4. Black Man Dies After Being Hit By Police Car

What You Need To Know:

Springfield, Ohio police officer Amanda Rosales has been placed on paid administrative leave after she ran over a Black shooting victim who called 911 for help. The man, Eric Cole, died shortly afterward.

5. Underdog Fantasy Sports Lands Real $10 Million Investment From Nas & Kevin Durant

What You Need To Know:

Dominated by big names like Yahoo, ESPN, DraftKings, and FanDuel, fantasy sports have caught the attention of star-powered athletes and hip hop artist entrepreneurs who have wrapped themselves into the business of investing.

WATCH: What You Need To Know — June 21, 2021: Juneteenth is a Start — GA Voter Purge — Coronavirus Update was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Magic 95.9: