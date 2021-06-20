Sybil Wilkes
HomeSybil Wilkes

WATCH: What You Need To Know — June 21, 2021: Juneteenth is a Start — GA Voter Purge — Coronavirus Update

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

1. Juneteenth is a Start — What About Real Freedom?

What You Need To Know:

This year’s Juneteenth celebration kicked off with a presidential signing, making it the federal holiday, Juneteenth National Independence Day.

2. GA Secretary of State Uses Voter Purge to Save GOP Standup

What You Need To Know:

Calling out the name of Republican nemesis, Stacey Abrams, Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger announced the purging of over 100,000 names from state voter rolls.

3. Coronavirus Update: Black Texas Covid-19 Survivor Receives Double Lung Transplant

What We Need To Know: 

Joshua Garza, a 43-year-old Texas man is hoping to inspire others to get the Covid-19 vaccine after receiving a double lung transplant.

4. Black Man Dies After Being Hit By Police Car

What You Need To Know:

Springfield, Ohio police officer Amanda Rosales has been placed on paid administrative leave after she ran over a Black shooting victim who called 911 for help. The man, Eric Cole, died shortly afterward.

5. Underdog Fantasy Sports Lands Real $10 Million Investment From Nas & Kevin Durant

What You Need To Know:

Dominated by big names like Yahoo, ESPN, DraftKings, and FanDuel, fantasy sports have caught the attention of star-powered athletes and hip hop artist entrepreneurs who have wrapped themselves into the business of investing.

 

WATCH: What You Need To Know — June 21, 2021: Juneteenth is a Start — GA Voter Purge — Coronavirus Update  was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Victoria’s Secret Retires VS Angels To ‘Give Women…

The Victoria's Secret Angels are retiring and being replaced with activists, athletes, and entrepreneurs.
06.21.21
Candace Owens Cries White Supremacist Tears As Juneteenth…

Candace Owens dug deep into her shallow Black white supremacist bag when she led the chorus of conservatives complaining that…
06.18.21
Gunman Shot & Killed Georgia Grocery Store Cashier…

Laquitta Willis was a cashier at the Big Bear store in Dekalb County when Victor Lee Tucker Jr. left the…
06.17.21
5 Historic Landmarks To Visit While Celebrating Juneteenth

Friday will mark the 155th anniversary of Juneteenth! Wondering how you can make the most of your Juneteenth celebration? The…
06.17.21
Juneteenth Bill To Make It A Federal Holiday…

The Senate unanimously passed a resolution on Tuesday to establish June 19 officially as Juneteenth National Independence Day.
06.16.21
Should We Be Offended By Hunter Biden Calling…

Hunter Biden caused a stir last week when an unearthed text convo from 2018 showed him jokingly using the N-word…
06.16.21
Do You Live In One Of 2021’s Most…

Personal-finance website WalletHub came up with tons of interesting facts while researching America's most fun states in 2021, which was…
06.15.21
Black Woman Is Dragged By Her Hair And…

A Black woman was dragged down the stairs by the security guard at Nellie's Sports Bar in Washington D.C. for…
06.14.21
Amid Calls To Defund Police, Law Enforcement Grapples…

After a year of reckoning since the brutal murder of George Floyd low recruitment rates and increased retirement rates continue…
06.14.21
Alton Sterling’s Family Accepts $4.5M Settlement After Dropping…

Sterling's family moved to dismiss a wrongful death against the city in May, signaling that an agreement had been reached…
06.14.21
Close