Douglas Memorial Podcast: 06-20-2021

Playback and listen anytime.
The Victoria's Secret Angels are retiring and being replaced with activists, athletes, and entrepreneurs.
Candace Owens dug deep into her shallow Black white supremacist bag when she led the chorus of conservatives complaining that…
Laquitta Willis was a cashier at the Big Bear store in Dekalb County when Victor Lee Tucker Jr. left the…
Friday will mark the 155th anniversary of Juneteenth! Wondering how you can make the most of your Juneteenth celebration? The…
The Senate unanimously passed a resolution on Tuesday to establish June 19 officially as Juneteenth National Independence Day.
Hunter Biden caused a stir last week when an unearthed text convo from 2018 showed him jokingly using the N-word…
Personal-finance website WalletHub came up with tons of interesting facts while researching America's most fun states in 2021, which was…
A Black woman was dragged down the stairs by the security guard at Nellie's Sports Bar in Washington D.C. for…
After a year of reckoning since the brutal murder of George Floyd low recruitment rates and increased retirement rates continue…
Sterling's family moved to dismiss a wrongful death against the city in May, signaling that an agreement had been reached…
SIGN UP FOR THE MAGIC 95.9 NEWSLETTER
An Urban One Brand
Copyright © 2021 Interactive One, LLC.
All Rights Reserved.
Powered by WordPress VIP