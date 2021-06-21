Plastic Bag Ban Postponed In Baltimore City Until October

Magic 95.9 Featured Video CLOSE

A plastic bag ban that was scheduled to start in July in Baltimore City has now been pushed back.

The ban will now take effect in October. Once it does, businesses will not be able to distribute plastic bags at check out.

Any other bags distributed will require a 5 cent surcharge.

To help with the transition, over the next few months, Baltimore’s Office of Sustainability will distribute reusable bags to residents who need them.

Source: WBAL-TV

