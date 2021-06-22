Local
Gov. Hogan Reacts As 2021 Baltimore Violence Numbers Outpace 2020 Numbers

Maryland Gov. and Schools Chief Hold Covid-19 Update Presser

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

Reaction from Gov. Larry Hogan as violence worsens in Baltimore city. Murders and non-fatal shootings are outpacing 2020’s numbers.

According to current police statistics, homicides are up by 6% and non-fatal shootings have increased by 18%.

Gov. Larry Hogan said his meeting last month with Mayor Brandon Scott and Police Commissioner Michael Harrison was productive, but said the lack of consequences are to blame for the continued violent crime.

“When crime’s being committed right in front of police officers, when the state’s attorney refuses to prosecute half the crimes, we’re not going to fix the problem, regardless of how many meetings we’re going to have,” Hogan said.

Police Commissioner Harrison recently shared the department’s 51% homicide clearance rate, meaning that cases are being solved. It’s an improvement over recent years where it was as low as 32% in 2019.

Source: CBS Baltimore

