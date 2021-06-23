Sybil Wilkes
WATCH: What You Need To Know — June 23, 2021: Blocked Elections Bill — Extend Eviction Moratorium — Olympic Hopeful Noah Lyles

1. No Surprise as Senate Republicans Blocked Elections Bill

What You Need To Know:

The effort to bring about voting rights reform across the country was shot down by Senate Republicans Tuesday.

2. Lawmakers Introduce Bill to Give Low-Level Drug Offenders a Second Chance

What You Need To Know:

Tuesday, the Biden administration announced it would support legislation that would end the disparity in sentences between crack and powder cocaine offenses.

3. Coronavirus Update: Lawmakers Push to Extend Eviction Moratorium

What We Need To Know: 

Several leading progressive Democrats on Capitol Hill are urging the White House and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to extend a federal eviction moratorium that is set to expire at the end of the month.

4. Olympic Hopeful Noah Lyles Runs with BLM Message

What You Need To Know:

The raised black fist encased by the black glove said it all. As Olympic hopeful Noah Lyles stepped up to the starting line of the 100-meter final this weekend, his message was clear, “Black Lives Matter.”

5. Housing Is Trapping The Wealth Of Black Families

What You Need To Know:

The racial wealth gap and the case for reparations seem to be on the tip of everyone’s tongues recently.

