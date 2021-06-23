Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

Gary’s Tea: Did Cynthia Bailey Get Fired From Real Housewives Of Atlanta? [WATCH]

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE

Yesterday Trick Daddy got attacked by the BeyHive because of his opinion on Beyonce’s singing and Jay-Z’s status in New York.  Since the leak of the Clubhouse conversation, Trick Daddy’s restaurant even has been compromised. Due to the backlash, his Miami restaurant also has been getting attacked by the BeyHive.  There are also rumors that Cynthia Bailey may not be returning to Real Housewives of Atlanta and Gary has the tea.

 CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE! 

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR NEWSLETTER! 

HEAD TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

Happy Birthday, Cynthia Bailey! 10 Times The ‘RHOA’ Star Gave Us Versatile Hair Lewks

10 photos Launch gallery

Happy Birthday, Cynthia Bailey! 10 Times The ‘RHOA’ Star Gave Us Versatile Hair Lewks

Continue reading Happy Birthday, Cynthia Bailey! 10 Times The ‘RHOA’ Star Gave Us Versatile Hair Lewks

Happy Birthday, Cynthia Bailey! 10 Times The ‘RHOA’ Star Gave Us Versatile Hair Lewks

[caption id="attachment_3073686" align="alignleft" width="1032"] Source: Ethan Miller / Getty[/caption] Cynthia Bailey gives us young folks a run for our money! The former print and runway model has created her own lane as an entrepreneur. With a sunglasses line, handbag collection, wine bar, event space, and candle business under her belt I’d say she’s doing pretty good for herself. The recently engaged Atlanta house wife alum makes sure to show out when she steps out. If there’s a theme, she’s dressed in it. There’s no hairstyle too extravagant and no outfit too extra for this hot mama. Cynthia knows how to commit to a look. Who can forget the time she coined herself ‘50 Cynt’ and dressed up like rapper 50 Cent?    

Gary’s Tea: Did Cynthia Bailey Get Fired From Real Housewives Of Atlanta? [WATCH]  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Videos
Latest
You Big Dummy! Honolulu Councilman Criticized For Reposting…

Comedian-turned-councilman Augie Tulba of Honolulu recently reposted one of his old skit videos showing himself in blackface, and somehow we're…
06.23.21
Jury Chooses To Convict Ex-Police Officer in Brutal…

An ex-St. Louis police officer was found guilty for his part in the brutal beating of an undercover Black officer,…
06.22.21
State Trooper Pepper Sprayed & Rammed Family’s SUV,…

A four household family consisting of 39-year-old Tristin Goods, his wife April and their two daughters, 12-year-old Tristina and 11-year-old…
06.22.21
New Book Uncovers Donald Trump’s Saltiness Towards Black…

The excerpts from a new book on the turmoil in the Trump administration's last year shows the former president airing…
06.22.21
Victoria’s Secret Retires VS Angels To ‘Give Women…

The Victoria's Secret Angels are retiring and being replaced with activists, athletes, and entrepreneurs.
06.21.21
Candace Owens Cries White Supremacist Tears As Juneteenth…

Candace Owens dug deep into her shallow Black white supremacist bag when she led the chorus of conservatives complaining that…
06.18.21
Gunman Shot & Killed Georgia Grocery Store Cashier…

Laquitta Willis was a cashier at the Big Bear store in Dekalb County when Victor Lee Tucker Jr. left the…
06.17.21
5 Historic Landmarks To Visit While Celebrating Juneteenth

Friday will mark the 155th anniversary of Juneteenth! Wondering how you can make the most of your Juneteenth celebration? The…
06.17.21
Juneteenth Bill To Make It A Federal Holiday…

The Senate unanimously passed a resolution on Tuesday to establish June 19 officially as Juneteenth National Independence Day.
06.16.21
Should We Be Offended By Hunter Biden Calling…

Hunter Biden caused a stir last week when an unearthed text convo from 2018 showed him jokingly using the N-word…
06.16.21
Close