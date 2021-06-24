Local
Baltimore Leaders Asking For Federal Help To Combat Violence

Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott was among several city leaders to meet with the President and attorney general at the White House on Wednesday to talk crime prevention.

The meeting comes as the city is on pace to surpass 300 homicides for a 7th consecutive year.

“On top of a pandemic that we have here, we now have communities that are awash with guns,” said Mayor Scott outside of the White House. “We know folks who are dying over petty conflict, not just the normal drugs and gangs, things that we continuously see.”

In addition to the meeting, the White House announced a plan to combat the gun violence which includes increased federal resources for local police, tougher enforcement for gun dealers violating federal law, evidence-based violence intervention and expanding programs and employment opportunities for young people and teens as well as assistance for formerly incarcerated people.

