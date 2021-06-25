Local
HomeLocal

Lawsuit Filed By Unemployed Workers Union To Prevent End Of Federal Benefits

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Gavel Rests In Front of Justice Scale And Open Law Book

Source: DNY59 / Getty

A class action lawsuit has been filed by the Unemployed Workers Union to prevent the end of federal benefits. Governor Larry Hogan and Maryland Secretary of Labor Tiffany Robinson have been named as defendants.

They’re asking for a temporary restraining order to stop Governor Larry Hogan from ending the additional $300 weekly pandemic relief payments. The lawsuit also demands the Maryland Labor Department quickly release payments to people who have waited weeks, months and even longer periods of time for their benefits.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

About 50,000 people have been named as plaintiffs in the lawsuit. A spokesperson with Governor Hogan’s office sent CBS Baltimore the following statement in response to the class action lawsuit. Their argument is employers are having a hard time filling roles.

“Go anywhere in the state right now, and employers will tell you their top challenge is finding enough workers. In fact, there are more jobs available now than ever before. Even the White House has distanced itself from bonus benefits, saying that states have every right to opt-out.”

In the most recent jobs report, the food services industry added 2,200 jobs in May. Wages and salaries also increased in May, which supports the state’s reasoning for opting out of the program.

Read More: CBS Baltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Lawsuit Filed By Unemployed Workers Union To Prevent End Of Federal Benefits  was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Family Of Pharrell File $50 Million Lawsuit On…

In the lawsuit, which for the first time identifies the officer in question as Solomon D. Simmons III, Donovon Lynch…
06.25.21
Indiana Grandmother Sentenced To Probation In Capitol Attack…

Anna Morgan-Lloyd, a 49-year-old grandmother of five, got off essentially scot-free as part of a plea after verbalizing that "Schindler's…
06.24.21
Atlanta-Area IKEA Under Fire for Controversial Juneteenth Menu

One of the most popular furniture chains across the globe is taking heat for selections in a menu that was…
06.24.21
You Big Dummy! Honolulu Councilman Criticized For Reposting…

Comedian-turned-councilman Augie Tulba of Honolulu recently reposted one of his old skit videos showing himself in blackface, and somehow we're…
06.23.21
Jury Chooses To Convict Ex-Police Officer in Brutal…

An ex-St. Louis police officer was found guilty for his part in the brutal beating of an undercover Black officer,…
06.22.21
State Trooper Pepper Sprayed & Rammed Family’s SUV,…

A four household family consisting of 39-year-old Tristin Goods, his wife April and their two daughters, 12-year-old Tristina and 11-year-old…
06.22.21
New Book Uncovers Donald Trump’s Saltiness Towards Black…

The excerpts from a new book on the turmoil in the Trump administration's last year shows the former president airing…
06.22.21
Victoria’s Secret Retires VS Angels To ‘Give Women…

The Victoria's Secret Angels are retiring and being replaced with activists, athletes, and entrepreneurs.
06.21.21
Candace Owens Cries White Supremacist Tears As Juneteenth…

Candace Owens dug deep into her shallow Black white supremacist bag when she led the chorus of conservatives complaining that…
06.18.21
Gunman Shot & Killed Georgia Grocery Store Cashier…

Laquitta Willis was a cashier at the Big Bear store in Dekalb County when Victor Lee Tucker Jr. left the…
06.17.21
Close