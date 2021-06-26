Local
Here’s Where the 5 New Speed Cameras Are Going Up Around Baltimore

The new cameras are expected to go online in mid-July, says the Baltimore City Department of Transportation.

Slow down! 5 new speed cameras are being brought online around the area, says the Baltimore City Department of Transportation.

It was announced Friday in a press release. The new cameras are apart of Baltimore’s Automated Traffic Violation Enforcement System. The program “uses automated enforcement cameras to promote safe driving by reducing driver speeds in school zones throughout the city,” the Department of Transportation shares.

They continue, “the speed camera monitoring system consists of portable and fixed cameras that detect vehicles which exceed the posted speed limit by at least 12 miles per hour. Speed cameras operate in Baltimore City school zones, Monday through Friday, from 6:00 AM to 8:00 PM, throughout the year. The speed camera violation fine is $40.00 as prescribed by State Law.”

Those 5 new camera locations are expected to go online July 19th. The city maintains that these locations may, or may not operate on a temporary basis. Here are the “approximate” locations for the cameras:

  • 2400-3200 blocks E. Monument Street (eastbound) – Tench Tilghman

    Elementary/Middle School, William Paca Elementary School

  • 800-1400 blocks Key Highway (northbound and southbound) – Digital Harbor

    High School

  • 2100-2800 blocks Patapsco Avenue (eastbound and westbound) – Lansdowne

    Middle School, Lakeland Elementary/Middle School

  •  1100-1900 blocks E. Preston Street – Johnston Square Elementary, Collington

    Square Elementary

  • 3300-4100 blocks Hillen Road – Mergenthaler Vocational Technical High School,

    Montebello Elementary/Middle School

 

