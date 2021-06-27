Douglas Memorial Podcast: 06-27-2021

| 06.27.21
NJ School Board Member Catches Heat For Calling…

A New Jersey school official apologized for a comment denigrating Vice President Kamala Harris weeks after it was posted and…
06.28.21
Former Officer Derek Chauvin Sentenced To 22.5 Years…

Even though Chauvin was found guilty of three counts, under Minnesota law, he could only be sentenced on the most…
06.25.21
Family Of Pharrell File $50 Million Lawsuit On…

In the lawsuit, which for the first time identifies the officer in question as Solomon D. Simmons III, Donovon Lynch…
06.25.21
Indiana Grandmother Sentenced To Probation In Capitol Attack…

Anna Morgan-Lloyd, a 49-year-old grandmother of five, got off essentially scot-free as part of a plea after verbalizing that "Schindler's…
06.24.21
Atlanta-Area IKEA Under Fire for Controversial Juneteenth Menu

One of the most popular furniture chains across the globe is taking heat for selections in a menu that was…
06.24.21
You Big Dummy! Honolulu Councilman Criticized For Reposting…

Comedian-turned-councilman Augie Tulba of Honolulu recently reposted one of his old skit videos showing himself in blackface, and somehow we're…
06.23.21
Jury Chooses To Convict Ex-Police Officer in Brutal…

An ex-St. Louis police officer was found guilty for his part in the brutal beating of an undercover Black officer,…
06.22.21
State Trooper Pepper Sprayed & Rammed Family’s SUV,…

A four household family consisting of 39-year-old Tristin Goods, his wife April and their two daughters, 12-year-old Tristina and 11-year-old…
06.22.21
New Book Uncovers Donald Trump’s Saltiness Towards Black…

The excerpts from a new book on the turmoil in the Trump administration's last year shows the former president airing…
06.22.21
Victoria’s Secret Retires VS Angels To ‘Give Women…

The Victoria's Secret Angels are retiring and being replaced with activists, athletes, and entrepreneurs.
06.21.21
