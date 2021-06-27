Douglas Memorial Podcast: 06-27-2021

Playback and listen anytime.
A New Jersey school official apologized for a comment denigrating Vice President Kamala Harris weeks after it was posted and…
Even though Chauvin was found guilty of three counts, under Minnesota law, he could only be sentenced on the most…
In the lawsuit, which for the first time identifies the officer in question as Solomon D. Simmons III, Donovon Lynch…
Anna Morgan-Lloyd, a 49-year-old grandmother of five, got off essentially scot-free as part of a plea after verbalizing that "Schindler's…
One of the most popular furniture chains across the globe is taking heat for selections in a menu that was…
Comedian-turned-councilman Augie Tulba of Honolulu recently reposted one of his old skit videos showing himself in blackface, and somehow we're…
An ex-St. Louis police officer was found guilty for his part in the brutal beating of an undercover Black officer,…
A four household family consisting of 39-year-old Tristin Goods, his wife April and their two daughters, 12-year-old Tristina and 11-year-old…
The excerpts from a new book on the turmoil in the Trump administration's last year shows the former president airing…
The Victoria's Secret Angels are retiring and being replaced with activists, athletes, and entrepreneurs.
SIGN UP FOR THE MAGIC 95.9 NEWSLETTER
An Urban One Brand
Copyright © 2021 Interactive One, LLC.
All Rights Reserved.
Powered by WordPress VIP