Celebrity News
HomeCelebrity News

Disney Star, Kyle Massey Faces Felony Charges For Allegedly Sending Porno Pics to 13 Yr Old Girl

Magic Baltimore Listen Live
Magic 95.9 Featured Video
CLOSE
Kyle Massey

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

Do you remember Kyle Massey from Disney’s show, ‘That’s So Raven’? Well yes, Kyle Massey who played Corey Baxter, Raven’s little brother has been fighting this case of sending pornographic content, since 2019 and now things have escalated as he is now facing a felony charge for it.

In 2019, Kyle Massey was in the process of being sued by a 13-year-old girl because she allegedly received sexual content of a pornographic video and photos. As documented by TMZ, Kyle Massey was charged with a felony of communicating with a minor, as that conduct related to the lawsuit.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

During that lawsuit, the 13-year-old girl filed a lawsuit against Kyle for $1.5 million for supposedly sending “”numerous sexually explicit text messages, images, and videos” on Snapchat. Kyle denied the allegations, claimed he was being extorted. 

As a cast member of one of Disney’s most memorable series, its unfortunate to hear of these occurrences that children once looked up to.  If you recall, Orlando Brown who played Eddie also had some legal incidents and had a whole episode where he claimed that Nick Cannon sucked his eggplant

Raven Symone herself also had a series of episodes where she claimed that she wasn’t African American.

 

RELATED: Orlando Brown Claims Nick Canon Gave Him Oral Sex [VIDEO]

RELATED: Watch: Orlando Brown Says Raven-Symoné Is ‘Running From the D’

RELATED: Raven Symone Is Not African-American, According To Raven Symone [VIDEO]

Disney Star, Kyle Massey Faces Felony Charges For Allegedly Sending Porno Pics to 13 Yr Old Girl  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

Kyle Massey

Also On Magic 95.9:
Videos
Latest
Possible Derek Chauvin Federal Plea Deal Could Explain…

Derek Chauvin and his legal team have reportedly been negotiating a federal plea deal that could provide some context to…
06.29.21
NJ School Board Member Catches Heat For Calling…

A New Jersey school official apologized for a comment denigrating Vice President Kamala Harris weeks after it was posted and…
06.28.21
Former Officer Derek Chauvin Sentenced To 22.5 Years…

Even though Chauvin was found guilty of three counts, under Minnesota law, he could only be sentenced on the most…
06.25.21
Family Of Pharrell File $50 Million Lawsuit On…

In the lawsuit, which for the first time identifies the officer in question as Solomon D. Simmons III, Donovon Lynch…
06.25.21
Indiana Grandmother Sentenced To Probation In Capitol Attack…

Anna Morgan-Lloyd, a 49-year-old grandmother of five, got off essentially scot-free as part of a plea after verbalizing that "Schindler's…
06.24.21
Atlanta-Area IKEA Under Fire for Controversial Juneteenth Menu

One of the most popular furniture chains across the globe is taking heat for selections in a menu that was…
06.24.21
You Big Dummy! Honolulu Councilman Criticized For Reposting…

Comedian-turned-councilman Augie Tulba of Honolulu recently reposted one of his old skit videos showing himself in blackface, and somehow we're…
06.23.21
Jury Chooses To Convict Ex-Police Officer in Brutal…

An ex-St. Louis police officer was found guilty for his part in the brutal beating of an undercover Black officer,…
06.22.21
State Trooper Pepper Sprayed & Rammed Family’s SUV,…

A four household family consisting of 39-year-old Tristin Goods, his wife April and their two daughters, 12-year-old Tristina and 11-year-old…
06.22.21
New Book Uncovers Donald Trump’s Saltiness Towards Black…

The excerpts from a new book on the turmoil in the Trump administration's last year shows the former president airing…
06.22.21
Close