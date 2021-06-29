Local
PGA Tour Returning To Baltimore County

The PGA Tour is coming to Baltimore for the first time in 59 years.

Caves Valley Golf Club in Owings Mills will serve as the location for the BMW Championship for 70 of the world’s best golfers.

“We are very much looking forward to showing the world what Baltimore County and the greater Baltimore Metro community has to offer,” Steve Fader, Chairman of Caves Valley Golf Club, said.

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski is also excited about the opportunity.

“All you have to do is get people to get people to our County and this region and it sells itself,” Olszewski said. “We obviously were more than happy to be a partner and offer all our resources to make this work.”

Orioles and Baseball Hall of Famer Cal Ripken Jr. is expected to be one of the thousand spectators on hand in August.

