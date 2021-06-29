Baltimore County Ques Gear Up For ‘#CancelCOVID’ Vaccination Site

Local
The fight against COVID-19 continues in our state and the world at large. Baltimore County’s Theta Mu Mu Chapter of Omega Psi Phi continues to lead the community against the deadly virus. After a series of community efforts during the pandemic, the chapter is now gearing up for its #CANCELCOVID vaccination site.

Here are the details of the event:

SAT. July 10th 2021, 4 PM – 7 PM

Randallstown Community Center

3505 Resource Drive Randallstown, MD 21133

“Together, we will cancel Covid,” shares the chapter. It’s being brought to you with support by the Baltimore County Department of Health and no appointment is required. The chapter devotes itself in mind, body, and soul, to fighting the spread of COVID, bringing the bests of them to each community effort. If you, or someone you know, is in need of a vaccine, please join them and help #CancelCovid.

By the Numbers

According to Our World in Data, Maryland is among the top vaccinated states in the country. As of today, 7.1 million doses have been administered in the state with nearly 60% of the population fully vaccinated. While those numbers may garner some relief during this historically-grim time, they also point to a need for improvement.

We must be relentless in the fight against COVID. That means we’ve got to get more of the Maryland population vaccinated.

